Haleon (LON:HLN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 372 to GBX 390. The stock traded as high as GBX 354.50 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 350.20 ($4.33), with a volume of 2100994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.60 ($4.25).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.43) to GBX 344 ($4.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.50) to GBX 383 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 332 ($4.11).

Haleon Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 310.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.91.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Haleon Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

