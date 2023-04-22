Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,871,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 1,761,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,336.4 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $20.70 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

