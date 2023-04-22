Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.
Loncor Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
About Loncor Gold
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Loncor Gold (LONCF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.