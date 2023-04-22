Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Update

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.0 days.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LONCF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $38.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

About Loncor Gold

(Get Rating)

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

