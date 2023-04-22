Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN) Insider Stephen Harrison Purchases 10,000 Shares

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Harrison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,404.78).

Epwin Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.96) on Friday. Epwin Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.17). The stock has a market cap of £112.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,291.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.21.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Epwin Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

Epwin Group Company Profile

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

See Also

