RLI (NYSE:RLI) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $144.34 and last traded at $143.58, with a volume of 52698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.62.

The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $364.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

RLI Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.42.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

