Short Interest in Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Grows By 7.1%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lasertec Stock Performance

Lasertec stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.