Peter Dilnot Purchases 32,111 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Peter Dilnot bought 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £122,021.80 ($150,998.39).

Shares of MRO opened at GBX 404.35 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.20). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 166.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6,739.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190 ($2.35).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

