Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Nighthawk Gold stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.54.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on January 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

