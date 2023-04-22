London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Up 9.0% in March

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 878,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 805,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.2042 dividend. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
