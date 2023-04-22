Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Short Interest Update

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MITPF opened at $6.75 on Friday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

About Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

