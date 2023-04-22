Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.17 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.86) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

