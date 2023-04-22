Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Jason Ashton Sells 49,446 Shares

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Jason Ashton sold 49,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($2.96), for a total value of £118,175.94 ($146,239.25).
Jason Ashton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 20th, Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of Tyman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.91), for a total value of £20,311.05 ($25,134.33).
Tyman Price Performance
TYMN stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £481.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,022.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tyman plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 316 ($3.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.17.
Tyman Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Tyman Company Profile
Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.
Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.