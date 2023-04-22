Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Insider Jason Ashton Sells 49,446 Shares

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) insider Jason Ashton sold 49,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($2.96), for a total value of £118,175.94 ($146,239.25).

On Monday, March 20th, Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of Tyman stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.91), for a total value of £20,311.05 ($25,134.33).

TYMN stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £481.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,022.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.62. Tyman plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.40 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 316 ($3.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 243.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s payout ratio is 5,833.33%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.33) target price on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

