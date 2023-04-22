Short Interest in Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Decreases By 5.9%

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Shares of Medartis stock opened at C$73.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.48. Medartis has a 1-year low of C$73.86 and a 1-year high of C$73.86.

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

