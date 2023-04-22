Nicholas Hugh Carter Purchases 1,651 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953 ($6,129.19).
B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance
Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 300 ($3.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.60. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 272.25 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 353.98 ($4.38). The company has a market capitalization of £112.29 million, a PE ratio of 434.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 21.03.
About B.P. Marsh & Partners
Further Reading
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.