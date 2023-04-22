Nicholas Hugh Carter Purchases 1,651 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953 ($6,129.19).

Shares of LON BPM opened at GBX 300 ($3.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 315.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.60. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 272.25 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 353.98 ($4.38). The company has a market capitalization of £112.29 million, a PE ratio of 434.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 21.03.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

