Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 9,880 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,915 ($97.95), for a total transaction of £782,002 ($967,704.49).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($97.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,396,584.64).

On Thursday, April 13th, Martin Brand bought 8,612 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,015 ($99.18) per share, for a total transaction of £690,251.80 ($854,166.32).

On Tuesday, April 11th, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,803 ($96.56), for a total transaction of £1,042,246.71 ($1,289,749.67).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Martin Brand acquired 8,661 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,916 ($97.96) per share, for a total transaction of £685,604.76 ($848,415.74).

On Monday, April 3rd, Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,789 ($96.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,113,904.89 ($1,378,424.56).

On Friday, March 31st, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,924 ($98.06), for a total transaction of £756,028.84 ($935,563.47).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,840 ($97.02), for a total transaction of £829,158.40 ($1,026,059.15).

On Monday, March 27th, Martin Brand acquired 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,807 ($96.61) per share, for a total transaction of £778,435.97 ($963,291.63).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,084 ($100.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($106.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,681.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,607.36. The stock has a market cap of £40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,733.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 75.30 ($0.93) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,588.65%.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($127.46) to GBX 9,900 ($122.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($129.93) to £102 ($126.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.18) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,425 ($116.63).

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.