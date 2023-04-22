Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Insider Sells £5,074 in Stock

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) insider Chris McLeish sold 2,950 shares of Ibstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.13), for a total transaction of £5,074 ($6,278.93).

Ibstock Price Performance

IBST stock opened at GBX 165.30 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.09. Ibstock plc has a 12-month low of GBX 144.97 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 209.80 ($2.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £649.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Ibstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. Ibstock’s payout ratio is currently 4,090.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ibstock Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on IBST shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

