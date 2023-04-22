Insider Selling: Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Sells 5 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($69.13), for a total value of £279.30 ($345.63).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.28), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($158,804.28).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,131 ($63.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,628.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,569.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 832.95, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,607.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.77) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($89.10) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.81) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.59) to GBX 5,110 ($63.23) in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,126.92 ($75.82).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.