Analysts Set FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) PT at $23.40

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 24,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $522,059.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,535,308.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.80.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

