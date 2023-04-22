Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Receives $14.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $185,162,751.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,224,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,227,600 shares in the company, valued at $623,035,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Permian Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PR opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 4.52.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.42%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

