Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 465 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($5.75).

VSVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.57) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.24) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Mark Collis bought 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £45,800 ($56,676.15). 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 396.80 ($4.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.60 ($5.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 388.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 15.75 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,283.58%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

