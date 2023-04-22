Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $12.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Trading Up 2.7 %

Generation Bio stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.96. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

