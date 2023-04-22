Brokerages Set Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT at $7.46

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several research firms recently commented on UNIT. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Uniti Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Uniti Group stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.03 million, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Uniti Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently -545.40%.

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,244.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 46,242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 389.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 130,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

