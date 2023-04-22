LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $69.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. LendingTree’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 69.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

