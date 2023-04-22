Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 168 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.08).

SNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.41) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Senior alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.08), for a total value of £47,696.88 ($59,023.49). 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senior Stock Performance

Senior Increases Dividend

Shares of SNR opened at GBX 166 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. Senior has a 12 month low of GBX 111 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.20). The company has a market cap of £696.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,320.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

About Senior

(Get Rating)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.