Analysts Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $3.90

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Several brokerages have commented on VRAY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Insider Transactions at ViewRay

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $173,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in ViewRay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ViewRay by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 296,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ViewRay by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $221.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 105.01% and a negative return on equity of 93.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

