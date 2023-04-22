DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,835,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBRG stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

