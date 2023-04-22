First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FRC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About First Republic Bank

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point cut First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

