Aaron’s (AAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aaron’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 million, a P/E ratio of -53.42 and a beta of 0.96. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Aaron’s Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -263.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Aaron’s from $6.50 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Aaron’s from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

