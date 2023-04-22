Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 33.05%. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78.

In other news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

