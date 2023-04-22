ChampionX (CHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ChampionX Trading Down 1.3 %
CHX stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75.
ChampionX Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX
In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
