ChampionX (CHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.3 %

CHX stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ChampionX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ChampionX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

