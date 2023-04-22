WesBanco (WSBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect WesBanco to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WesBanco Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $28.74 on Friday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

