Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

