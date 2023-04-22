Brown & Brown (BRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRO opened at $61.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

