Crown (CCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Crown’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crown Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $121.28.

Crown Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

