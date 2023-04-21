The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

