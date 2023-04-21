Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to $32.70- EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $454.93 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $440.02 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.23.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.45.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

