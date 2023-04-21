Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 4.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $289.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

