Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $74,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,162,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,461,000 after purchasing an additional 265,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,786,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,787 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $114.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $289.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.