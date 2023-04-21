State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 48.5% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $88.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

