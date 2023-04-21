The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $96,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

