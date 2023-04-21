Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 1,407 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.