Elevance Health, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $36.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $454.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.23. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

