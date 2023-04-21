Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 157,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Visa by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $234.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average is $213.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

