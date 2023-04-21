Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 5,333 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $130.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

