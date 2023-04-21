Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,899,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 7,723,681 shares.The stock last traded at $88.88 and had previously closed at $89.85.

The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

