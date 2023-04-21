1,089 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.