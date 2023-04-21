Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 315.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

