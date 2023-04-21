PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

