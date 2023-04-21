Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $130.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

