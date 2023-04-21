Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 560 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

